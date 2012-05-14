* Expects sharp reduction in Nokia's cash pile
* Says operating losses, restructuring costs to lower cash
* Cuts Nokia price target to eur 1.80 from eur 3
* Shares fall 6 pct
May 14 Operating losses and restructuring costs
will reduce Nokia Oyj's cash pile sharply, said
Societe Generale, which forecast a steep fall in handset sales
and cut its rating on the Finnish cellphone maker's stock to
"sell" from "hold."
"If Nokia follows a similar trajectory to Motorola, there
could be a further substantial fall in sales with further
restructuring," analyst Andy Perkins said.
"Such an additional fall could be enough to burn through
most of Nokia's existing cash pile and even bring into question
Nokia's very survival."
Perkins - rated four stars by StarMine for the accuracy of
his earnings estimates on Nokia and ranked 17th out of 46
analysts covering the stock - expects handset volumes to fall 30
percent from 2011 to 2013.
Nokia recently lost its position as the maker of most number
of cellphones to Samsung Electronics.
He forecast an additional 2 billion euro in charges for
Nokia's device and services business over the next two years and
cut his price target on the stock to 1.80 euros from 3.00 euros.
Last month, ratings agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's cut
their credit rating on the company to "junk" status, given its
bleak outlook.
Shares of Nokia fell 6 percent to 2.37 euros on Monday
morning, with 11.4 million Nokia shares changing hands by 0814
GMT on Monday.
The stock was the top loser on the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index
and the Stoxx 600 European technology index.
Investors have seen the value of their Nokia holdings fall
90 percent in less than five years.