Nokia plans to cut one in five jobs at its global cellphone business as it loses market share to rivals Apple and Samsung and burns through cash, raising new fears over its future. In a second profit warning in nine weeks, Nokia said its phone business would post a deeper-than-expected loss in the second quarter due to tougher competition. Once the world's dominant mobile phone provider, Nokia was wrongfooted by the rise of smartphones and is struggling to keep up with Apple, Samsung and Google . Chief Executive Stephen Elop hopes a new range of smartphones called Lumia, which use largely untried Microsoft Corp software, can help turn things around. But Lumia sales have so far been slow, disappointing investors.