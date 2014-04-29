HELSINKI, April 29 Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia has won several contracts in Europe which have not been announced yet and will be booked later this year, its incoming chief executive said on Tuesday.

"Europe and Latin America remain particularly challenging, although we have a number of unannounced contract wins in Europe that should stabilise our sales in Europe this year," CEO Rajeev Suri said in a conference call with investors.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)