* Nokia cash position stronger than expected
* Dividend suspension its first on record
* Analysts say stronger Lumia sales needed for turnaround
* NSN seen aiming for IPO
* Shares down 8.3 pct, after rise of 70 pct in past 3 months
(Adds analysts' comment, adds company history)
By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI, Jan 24 Finnish mobile phone maker
Nokia plans to axe its annual dividend payment for
the first time in the company's recorded history to shore up its
cash position against falling sales and buy time for a
turnaround.
While cost cuts and asset sales have given the struggling
company breathing space to keep marketing what many call its
make-or-break Lumia smartphones, analysts said it was far from a
recovery and was still falling behind Samsung and
Apple in the smartphone race.
Nokia has slashed one in three jobs and has sold off assets
including its company headquarters under Chief Executive Stephen
Elop, who was hired from Microsoft in 2010 and promptly
tied the company's fortunes to the untried Windows Phone
operating system made by his former employer.
"We believe we removed the cloud of liquidity concerns,"
Elop told reporters on a conference call.
Nokia, which earlier this month announced it had returned to
underlying profitability for the first time in a year, said the
suspension of the dividend, which cost 750 million euros ($996
million) last year, would give it "strategic flexibility".
Nokia said it had paid a dividend every year since 1989, but
didn't have records for earlier periods in its history, which
goes back over 100 years.
The company ended the year with net cash of 4.4 billion
euros, down 22 percent on a year earlier, but up on the previous
quarter and above the market estimate of 3.4 billion, mostly due
to a turnaround at Nokia Siemens Networks, its telecom
equipment venture with Siemens.
It has also been making better use of its rich portfolio of
technology patents, earning royalty payments from other
technology companies. It also received $250 million from
Microsoft in the quarter in return for using Windows Phone.
Some analysts have said Nokia could soon take NSN public,
which would secure even more cash to keep the company running.
Elop said all options were on the table for NSN's future.
LOST IN TRANSITION?
Elop is under intense pressure to show he made the right
decision in February 2011 to drop Nokia's own operating system
in favour of Windows Phone. He has said it would take two years
for a successful transition, and that period is almost over.
"They have had two transition years now, and this year will
be yet another one. The ramp-up continues. It has been way too
slow," said analyst Mikael Rautanen from equity research firm
Inderes.
Some investors have said Elop will need to change strategy
or even leave if Nokia is unable to turn the company around.
Some of the more optimistic investors cite Nokia's history of
reinventing itself. It faced bankruptcy in the 1990s before it
shifted to cellphones from toilet paper and rubber boots.
Nokia sold 4.4 million Lumia devices in the fourth quarter,
including the new Lumia 820 and 920, which were launched in
November and use the latest Windows Phone 8 software. Analysts
estimate Nokia's market share in the high-margin smartphone
business is only around 5 percent.
Many said quarterly sales of Lumia phones need to rise to
around 10 million, with gross margins of around 20 percent, to
convince investors that its smartphone strategy is working.
Supply constraints have weighed on Lumia sales, but Elop
said the company was "making progress" in resolving them. He
declined to specify what parts or suppliers were causing
problems, but sources have cited chip shortages.
Non-smartphones still make the bulk of Nokia's revenue, but
margins are thin, and analysts believe Nokia needs a successful
smartphone offering if it is to survive. Its fourth-quarter
sales volumes of other mobiles fell 15 percent to 80 million
units, with the average selling price down 3 percent.
While Nokia's feature phone Asha has proven more popular
than initially expected, analysts say that even consumers in
emerging markets will eventually shift to smartphones so they
can access the Internet to upload photos and go on social
networking sites such as Facebook.
Some said the Lumia's recent launch in China and India could
help restart growth, though it faces stiff competition from
Samsung there.
Telecoms executives in Europe and the United States have
said they want Nokia to succeed, to keep Samsung and Apple's
power in check, but analysts have said there were few signs the
two were losing their lead.
While Apple's results overnight fell short of expectations,
it still shipped a record 47.8 million iPhones in the December
quarter.
"It doesn't look like Apple would start losing their volume
strength in any remarkable way," said Pohjola analyst Hannu
Rauhala.
Nokia shares were down 8.3 percent at 3.20 euros at 1445
GMT. They had risen 70 percent over the past three months, but
were also the most shorted among the euro zone's blue chips
ahead of the results.
($1 = 0.7530 euro)
(Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Terhi Kinnunen;
Editing by Will Waterman)