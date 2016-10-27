HELSINKI Oct 27 Finnish telecom network
equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday its quarterly
profit fell less than expected as it was boosted by a
non-recurring licensing payment from Samsung.
Third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
decreased 18 percent from a year ago to 556 million euros ($606
million), clearly surpassing the average analyst forecast of 430
million given in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Group sales dropped 7 percent from a year ago to 5.95
billion euros, including network equipment sales falling to 5.32
billion, which compared with a market consensus of 5.39 billion.
Nokia also said its chief financial officer Timo Ihamuotila,
who had helped the company to restructure from a troubled phone
maker into a network equipment company, would resign to join
Switzerland's ABB. ($1 = 0.9175 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell)