* Underlying loss 0.07 euros per share vs forecast of -0.11
euros
* Net cash falls to 3.6 billion euros from 4.2 billion euros
* New Lumia smartphones start shipping in November
* Nokia says fourth quarter will be challenging
By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI, Oct 18 Nokia reported
another quarterly loss on Thursday and warned of more tough
times ahead, raising the stakes for smartphone launches next
month aimed at clawing back market share lost to Apple and
Samsung.
Once the world's biggest mobile phone maker and a
trail-blazer in the sector, the Finnish firm has fallen behind
Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy phones
in the lucrative smartphone market.
On Thursday, it reported an underlying loss for the third
quarter of 0.07 euros per share before one-off items, compared
with a profit of 0.03 euros a year earlier.
This marked the third straight quarter of underlying losses
but was better than the market's average forecast of a 0.11 euro
loss, thanks to strong profits at its telecoms equipment venture
Nokia Siemens Networks. However, pressure was still
growing on Chief Executive Stephen Elop, who was hired in 2010
to turn the company around.
"The clock is ticking for him. We really need some success,"
said Juha Varis, Danske Capital's senior portfolio manager whose
fund owns Nokia shares. "Listening to Elop's voice, it sounded
like he feels the pressure."
Nokia is pinning its hopes on the new Lumia 820 and 920
models, which come in vivid colours, have high-resolution
cameras and are due to hit the stores in November.
The phones run on new Windows Phone 8 software, part of
Elop's strategy switch in February 2011 to scrap Nokia's own
software in favour of Microsoft's.
Nokia shares briefly rose as much as 10 percent on the
results but fell back later to be up 1.3 percent at 2.23 euros
by 1510 GMT.
Jefferies analyst Lee Simpson warned investors were "in
danger of buying a challenged product cycle", warning that the
company could keep burning cash for another year.
BURNING THROUGH CASH
Nokia has been cutting jobs, slashing spending in marketing
and research, and selling assets such as its Vertu luxury
handset unit to improve its finances. But a big drop in sales
has been draining its cash reserves.
Its net cash fell to 3.6 billion euros ($4.7 billion) from
4.2 billion in June, although it was higher than market
forecasts of 3.4 billion euros.
Investors and analysts have said that if its cash position
keeps worsening and Lumia sales fail to shine in the next few
months, the company may need to change its strategy - as well as
its leader.
A few analysts recommend buying the shares, saying they look
cheap at recent levels, with little premium over the value of
assets such as patents. The shares have fallen around 70 percent
since the Microsoft tie-up in February 2011, hitting an 18-year
low of 1.33 euros in July.
But others say it is pointless to ponder valuations when a
company, particularly in the fast-moving consumer technology
industry, is losing market share.
In the third quarter, sales of the existing range of Lumia
smartphones fell to 2.9 million from 4 million in the second
quarter. Average selling prices dropped to 160 euros from 186
euros per phone.
Sales of mid-range feature phones rose from the previous
quarter, helped by the new Asha models, but Nokia's long-term
survival is seen as dependent on higher-margin smartphones.
"Feature phones are a sunset technology and smartphones are
sun rising, so they need to transfer growth to the sun rising
technology," said Neil Mawston, analyst at Strategy Analytics.
PRE-HOLIDAY BATTLE
Nokia said the fourth quarter would be challenging as it
starts to roll out the Lumia 820 and 920, and investors also
expect a tough time. "I think Nokia will continue to have a
rough ride," said Inge Heydorn, fund manager at Sentat Asset
Management.
The pre-holiday shopping season is crucial for mobile phone
makers, and the new Lumias will face strong competition from
Apple's new iPhone 5 and Samsung's Galaxy SIII.
"Lofty market expectations for Q4 ignore the reality that
new products will ship halfway through the quarter into an
overwhelmingly competitive and congested market," said CCS
Insight analyst Geoff Blaber.
The new Lumias will also be competing with new tablets this
Christmas, including Apple's new mini iPad which is expected to
be launched next week.
Elop said he was encouraged by the improvement at Nokia
Siemens Networks.
Underlying operating profit at NSN jumped to 323 million
euros from 6 million a year earlier, with cost cuts and rising
sales helping to beat all analysts' expectations in the Reuters
poll. The venture is in the midst of chopping annual costs by 1
billion euros, including 17,000 job cuts.