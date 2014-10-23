* Q3 core EBIT 457 mln euros vs 359 mln euros in Reuters
poll
* Networks unit profitability up from previous quarter
* Lifts networks margin outlook for 2014
* Shares rise 2.8 pct
(Adds comments, detail, updates shares)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Oct 23 Nokia delivered
quarterly profits well above expectations on Thursday, six
months after selling its struggling handset business to
Microsoft in a 5.6 billion euros ($7.1 billion) deal
that transformed it into a pure play network equipment maker.
The Finnish company reported strong earnings from its core
network gear unit and lifted the outlook for the business
following large network roll-outs in North America and China.
Despite concerns over lower-margin deals in China, Nokia's
network unit showed a core operating profit margin of 13.5
percent, up from 11.0 percent in the second quarter and topping
analysts' average forecast of 9.9 percent in a Reuters poll.
Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said the unit saw growth in
several regions and booked plenty of high-margin mobile
broadband deals, but added it also benefited from one-off
factors.
"There was some catch-up in sales in the third quarter with
regard to some component shortages we had in the early part of
the year," he told Reuters.
Nokia, which ranks third in the global network-equipment
market after Ericsson and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, said it now expects the network unit's full-year core
operating margin to be slightly above 11 percent.
That compares with its previous forecast of at or slightly
above the higher end of its long-term target range of 5 percent
to 10 percent.
Shares in the company rose 2.8 percent to 6.69 euros by 1406
GMT after hitting 6.94 euros earlier on Thursday.
Nokia's stock is up more than 130 percent since Microsoft
announced in September 2013 that it would acquire Nokia's
once-dominant phone business, which had failed to recover from a
late start in smartphones.
Nokia said on Thursday it had written down 1.2 billion euros
of goodwill from HERE, its small navigation technology unit. But
it retained a positive outlook for the business, which sold map
data licenses for the embedded navigation systems of 3.2 million
new cars in the quarter, showing zero operating profit.
CYCLICAL BUSINESS
Suri took over as CEO in April after heading the networks
unit, which had been a joint venture with Siemens
until 2013. Suri led the turnaround at the troubled business,
divesting non-core activities and cutting thousands of jobs.
Analysts said network gear makers have seen a good year with
telecom operators investing in 4G roll-outs, but that the cycle
could change quickly.
"Nokia's profitability is developing better than those of
its rivals ... That is due to the comprehensive savings
programme that Suri has carried out in the past," said Mikael
Rautanen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research, who had a
buy-rating on the stock.
"But one should still remember that these type of (network)
projects come in cycles, so the profitability improvement is not
permanent."
Danske Capital fund manager Juha Varis, however, noted that
Nokia has reported higher-than-forecast profitability through
the year.
He added the network unit's long-term target range,
operating margin of 5-10 percent, looked rather low and said the
company should clarify its view of market dynamics.
"They have been clearly too cautious on their guidance ...
Perhaps they could lift the long-term target range somewhat, the
margin hasn't been around 5 percent for some time," Varis said.
Nokia closed the Microsoft deal in April, leaving it with
the network equipment unit, navigation technology business and a
smartphone patent portfolio.
Nokia's total underlying operating profit for the
July-September period rose 32 percent from the previous quarter
to 457 million euros ($578 million). Analysts had expected an
operating profit of 359 million euros. ($1 = 0.7906 euro)
(Editing by Stephen Coates and Vincent Baby)