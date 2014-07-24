HELSINKI, July 24 Finnish telecoms gear maker Nokia said on Thursday it had appointed Ramzi Haidamus from Dolby Laboratories to head Nokia's Technologies unit, which manages the company's patent portfolio.

Haidamus will also become a member of the Nokia group leadership team, it said.

Nokia has a vast patent portfolio, many of them relating to cellphones. It sold its cellphone unit to Microsoft in April. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)