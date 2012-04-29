LONDON, April 29 Cellphone maker Nokia
is in advanced talks to sell its UK subsidiary Vertu
to private equity group Permira, the Financial Times
reported.
Nokia, which last week had its credit rating cut to "junk"
status by ratings agency Standard & Poor's, will raise about 200
million euros ($265.19 million) from a potential sale, the FT
said in a piece published on its website on Sunday.
People familiar with the talks were cited as saying Goldman
Sachs was advising to oversee the sale, but said the
outcome was not yet certain.
Vertu and Permira were not available for comment.
EQT, the Northern European private equity group, has also
been in talks about buying the group, although those close to
the process, cited by the FT, say that these are not progressing
at this stage.
Nokia, once the world's dominant mobile phone provider,
first signalled its intention to sell its luxury subsidiary
Vertu in December.
Vertu makes some of the most expensive cellphones in the
world by hand, which can feature crystal displays and sapphire
keys. Its cellphones can cost more than 200,000 million pound
due to the precious metal components.