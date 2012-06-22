* Many workers thought previous cuts were end of lay-offs
SALO, Finland, June 22 Nokia workers
in Salo thought chief executive Stephen Elop signalled that
their plant, Europe's last major mobile phone factory, would
survive when he visited in February, but last week he announced
its closure anyway.
This final chapter in Nokia's long goodbye to manufacturing
in Finland will claim about 850 jobs, on top of 1,000 announced
earlier in the year, and rob the town of 90 percent of its tax
revenue.
Once the world's dominant mobile phone provider, Nokia has
been bested in a smartphone war by Apple and Samsung
and other phones running Google software.
It is also losing share in the market for more basic phones.
Its strategy to reverse its fortunes, abandoning its own
Symbian smartphone software in favour of a largely untested
alternative from Microsoft, Elop's former employer, has
limped from setback to setback.
Sales of Nokia's new Windows Phone models, the Lumia series,
have been slow to pick up, while the bottom has fallen out of
the market for old phones running dead-end Symbian.
As recently as this week, Microsoft revealed that a new
version of its software won't run on the existing Lumia range,
and a Wall Street analyst said the software giant was looking at
making its own phones in direct competition with its new
partner.
Over two years, workers at Nokia have become familiar with
bad news, but are still not inured to it.
"During my whole time, 15 years and 10 months with Nokia,
someone was always saying Nokia will abandon Finland. But it was
still a surprise," said Katja Taskinen, who took a buyout offer
in an earlier round of cuts this year.
Rivals have long been focused in Asia, and analysts had said
Nokia should do the same, but the workers believed they had been
made an exception.
"We were promised continuity," said Anne Malm, head shop
steward of the Salo plant, which was set up in the 1970s and
often held up as a model for other Nokia factories around the
world.
"Salo is where it all began. Salo has been the benchmark. If
there were troubles at other factories, Salo has been the place
from where teams were sent to extinguish those fires."
PROMISES, PROMISES
Some are hoping for government intervention.
"The government promised us that they'll use all the
instruments available to help us," said Antti Rantakokko, Salo's
mayor.
Jukka Roos, a local member of the Social Democratic Party
and former lawmaker, said the government should not allow the
country's flagship technology company to make such drastic cuts.
"The government and unions should react and put pressure on
Nokia," he said. "What the hell are they doing?"
At its peak, Nokia accounted for around 4 percent of Finnish
GDP and supported an eco-system of suppliers and technology
start-ups in an economy previously focused on forestry and
metalworks. Now it accounts for less than 1 percent, according
to analysts.
Its problems have had a knock-on effect on Finnish
electronics companies, including Elcoteq, which filed for
bankruptcy last October after Nokia turned to cheaper Asian
suppliers.
In Salo, local unemployment is around 11 percent, already
above the national average of 8 percent, and the city expects it
to spike to around 20 percent once the Nokia jobs go.
The government has said it will accelerate an existing
programme in which it plans around 300 million euros in capital
spending and tax breaks for research and development during its
term, which ends in 2015.
But beyond that, there was little Prime Minister Jyrki
Katainen could promise when he visited Salo on Wednesday. He had
cancelled a trip to a United Nations conference in Brazil to
visit Salo and Oulu, another town affected by Nokia lay-offs.
"I completely understand the outcry," he said. "But we also
have to keep in mind that Nokia brought us enormous wealth in
the past."
He rejected suggestions that the state should buy Nokia
shares, which have fallen over 50 percent since the start of the
year.
While the state holds stakes in companies considered crucial
to its national interests, including forest and chemical
companies, and is a majority shareholder in airline Finnair
and energy company Fortum, owning shares
doesn't help beat global competition.
While Finland is one of a dwindling band of triple-A rated
countries in the euro zone, its exports have been declining,
with old industries like forestry also struggling to compete
with lower-cost rivals.
Its current account slipped into the red last year, and the
central bank expects the deficit to continue through at least
2014, by which time analysts say Nokia could be short on cash if
it continues to burn through reserves at the current rate.
While analysts have begun to think the unthinkable, Finns
find it hard to contemplate the loss of a company that has
become integral to national pride.
Harri Niinisto, coincidentally a cousin of Finnish President
Sauli Niinisto, also a Salo native, remains hopeful, though he
took a redundancy package from Nokia this year and set up his
own consulting firm.
"At the moment, we can't see what will end up happening,"
said Niinisto. "Still, I want to keep believing in Nokia."