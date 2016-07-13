BRIEF-Frisq Holding Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.2 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 7.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
July 13 (Reuters) -
* Nokia said on Wednesday it's expanding its patent licensing deal with South Korea's Samsung
* Agreement is an addition to arbitration settlement between the two companies that was announced in February
* Nokia expects a positive impact to net sales of Nokia Technologies starting from third quarter of 2016
* Nokia Technologies' annualized net sales related to patent and brand licensing is expected to grow to a run rate of about 950 million euros ($1.05 billion) by end of 2016
* Nokia settled a lengthy patent dispute with Samsung in February, but investors were disappointed by the financial terms of the deal
* Nokia's patent business is set to become a smaller part of Nokia after its takeover of French network gear rival Alcatel-Lucent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged