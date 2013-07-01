BRIEF-Boozt: final price in IPO set at SEK 62 per share
* FINAL PRICE IN BOOZT'S IPO IS SET AT SEK 62 PER SHARE - TRADING ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM STARTS MAY 31, 2017
HELSINKI, July 1 Finnish mobile phone company Nokia said on Monday it has agreed to buy Siemens AG's stake in their joint venture Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) for 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion).
While Nokia has been struggling to compete against Apple and Samsung in smartphones, the network gear maker NSN has been posting profits in the past few quarters.
Nokia said it expected to close the transaction, subject to regulatory approval, during the third quarter of this year. ($1 = 0.7693 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Miral Fahmy)
MARAWI, Philippines, May 31 A week-long assault by Islamist rebels in a southern Philippine city is being fuelled with stolen weapons and ammunition and fighters broken out of jails, the military said on Wednesday, as troops battled militants resisting ground and air attacks.