A red traffic light is seen next to the German headquarters of Nokia Siemens Networks in Munich January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

MUNICH, Germany Struggling mobile equipment maker Nokia Siemens Networks is moving ahead with its restructuring faster than expected, its chief executive said on Friday.

The 50-50 joint venture between Nokia and Siemens is in the middle of a cost-cutting plan, which includes laying off a quarter of its staff and selling product lines to focus on mobile broadband.

"It is on track, fairly advanced on track. At the moment, I would even say that we are some way ahead of our original plan in reducing our workforce," NSN's Chief Executive Rajeev Suri told Reuters.

The restructuring should result in more than 1 billion euros in cost savings by the end of next year.

(Reporting by Irene Preisinger, writing by Harro ten Wolde)