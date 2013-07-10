* Nokia to unveil new smartphone on Thursday
* Lumia with 41-megapixel camera expected
* Marketing boost essential, say analysts
* Hampered by limited apps and advertising budget
By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI, July 10 Nokia is expected
to unveil a new smartphone with a 41-megapixel camera on
Thursday, banking on advanced optics to make up for meagre
marketing resources and a limited range of phone apps.
Analysts, however, are sceptical that a new camera for the
flagship Lumia smartphone will be enough for the Finnish company
to regain market share from rivals Samsung and Apple
.
Several said that Nokia needs to market the handsets more
aggressively - a tough challenge in the face of its dwindling
cash reserves after years of poor sales and the decision this
month to buy Siemens' stake in their equipment joint
venture.
"What I'm expecting to see is a powerful device that will
differentiate it from competitors' high-end handsets. But
whether this will be enough to compete with Samsung and Apple? I
doubt it," said Francisco Jeronimo, of research firm IDC.
"They need to raise the level of awareness. They may have
the best camera, the best maps, but if consumers don't really
know what they can do, that's not enough."
Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop, hired in 2010 to revive
the former mobile phone market leader, has bet the company's
future in smartphones on Microsoft's Windows Phone
operating system.
While simpler feature phones still account for a bulk of
Nokia's handset shipments, smartphones are viewed as crucial for
its survival because of their higher margins, increasing demand
for Internet access and consumers' growing tendency to switch to
cheaper models made by Asian manufacturers.
APPS HANDICAP
While existing Lumias have won positive reviews from critics
and technology blogs, they have struggled against Samsung's
handsets, which use Google's Android operating system, and
Apple's iPhones, which run on iOS.
IDC estimates that Android and iOS accounted for 92.3
percent of all smartphone shipments in the first quarter of this
year. Windows Phone, meanwhile, accounted for 3.2 percent, with
a shortage of apps proving a major handicap.
Windows Phone has only 160,000 apps in store, while rivals
offer about five times as many because developers prefer to make
them for the higher-volume operating systems.
The new phone to be unveiled on Thursday is expected to be
the most advanced of the Lumia range. Nokia already has a
41-megapixel camera on its 808 PureView phone, but that model
runs on the Symbian platform, which is being phased out.
The camera on the 808 PureView, which uses Carl Zeiss
optics, has been widely praised for taking high-quality pictures
even after zooming.
A 41 megapixel count far exceeds those of the iPhone 5 and
Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom, at 8 and 16 megapixels respectively. It
is also higher than some compact cameras, though the number of
megapixels does not necessarily mean better photos because
factors such as lens quality also affect the end result.
Recent Lumia phones have also emphasised advanced camera
features, including the Lumia 920's "floating lens" technology
to adjust for camera shake and six-lens optics on the Lumia 925
to produce sharper images.
Nokia has not given details about the latest upgrade, but a
source confirmed that the camera technology would be its main
selling point and the company's own website promises "41 million
reasons" to tune in to the event in New York.
CASH CONCERNS
While analysts say it is crucial for Nokia to boost
marketing and promotions through its carrier partners, the
company is likely to keep a wary eye on its marketing expenses.
Nokia said last week that its net cash position at the end
of the second quarter was between 3.7 billion euros and 4.2
billion euros ($4.7 billion to $5.4 billion), indicating that
cash burn may have been as high as 800 million euros in the
quarter.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Nokia by one
notch on Friday to B+ from BB-, forecasting that net cash could
fall as low as 1.3 billion euros at the end of the year.
A portfolio manager for one of Nokia's top 10 institutional
investors, who declined to be identified, said he is not in
favour of Nokia boosting marketing spending too much and is
happy with a slowly-but-surely approach.
Alandsbanken analyst Lars Soderfjell, too, said Nokia should
aim for modest marketing - enough to improve sales and buy more
time for a turnaround without accelerating cash burn.
"I look at this as a very gradual turnaround. I don't see
there being a silver bullet model ... If it can gain a couple of
percentage points in market share, then it can gradually
recover," he said.
IDC's Jeronimo suggested that Microsoft should also do more
to market Windows Phone handsets. Without Nokia's commitment to
Windows, Microsoft would have no leading handset partner.
"I think Microsoft has relied a lot on Nokia to promote
Windows Phone. That's not enough," he said. "It will be hard for
Nokia to do the entire investment."