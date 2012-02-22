HELSINKI Feb 22 Nokia will
next week unveil a new, cheaper smartphone using Microsoft's
Windows Phone software, targeting a wider market for
its new range of smartphones, two sources close to the company
said.
Cheaper phones are the key for Nokia and Microsoft in their
battle to win a larger share of the market, analysts say.
In addition to the new Lumia 610 Nokia will also unveil at
the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona a global
version of its high-end Lumia 900 phone, which AT&T is scheduled
to roll out in the United States, the sources said.
Nokia is set to unveil the phones at a news conference next
Monday, on Feb. 27.
Nokia last year dumped its own smartphone software platforms
in favour of Microsoft's Windows Phone, which has so far had a
limited impact due to the high prices of phones using it.
Microsoft's share of the smartphone market fell to a mere 2
percent last quarter, compared with 3 percent a year ago and 13
percent four years earlier, according to Strategy Analytics.