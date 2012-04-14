By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI, April 14 Nokia said on
Saturday it has fixed a software bug in its Lumia 900
smartphones which went on sale a week ago in the United States,
its answer to Apple's iPhone.
Earlier this week Nokia said its first 4G phone, which it
markets with the strapline "an amazingly fast way to connect",
can occasionally lose its data connection due to the bug. It
promised to fix the problem around April 16.
"The update is now available. Consumers now have the
opportunity to update their AT&T version Nokia Lumia 900
software," the firm said.
Lumia 900 is the third Nokia phone to run Microsoft's
Windows operating system since it ditched its own
Symbian system last year, and only went on sale in the United
States through AT&T on April 8.
It is due for a wider global launch this quarter. The model
won several awards at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas
when it was launched in January.
Nokia is offering anyone who has bought a Lumia 900 phone,
or who buys one by April 21, a $100 credit to their AT&T bill.
The operator sells the phone for $99.99 with a 2-year contract.
Nokia lost the top spot in the lucrative smartphone market
last year to Apple and Google, and analysts
said it lost overall top spot in cellphone sales volume in the
last quarter to Samsung Electronics.
This week Nokia also warned its phone business would post
losses in the first two quarters of this year as it struggles to
revamp its product line to compete with Apple and Samsung,
sending its shares sharply lower.