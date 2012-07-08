HELSINKI, July 8 A Finnish startup, formed by
former Nokia employees and using technology ditched
by the handset maker, plans to launch its first smartphone later
this year, entering an already crowded market.
The startup, Jolla Ltd, will use MeeGo software, created by
Nokia and Intel in 2010-2011, for its products.
Linux-based MeeGo has found use in netbooks and car
infotainment systems, but so far has been deployed in just one
smartphone model, the Nokia N9.
Finland's Nokia last year swapped its own software
platforms, MeeGo and Symbian, for Microsoft's untried
Windows Phone - a move that has hit its sales and sent its share
price crashing. It has yet to disclose N9 sales figures.
"The Jolla team is formed by directors and core
professionals from Nokia's MeeGo N9 organisation, together with
some of the best minds working on MeeGo in the communities," the
startup said in a statement.
Jolla said it would focus on designing, developing and
selling new MeeGo-based smartphones and unveil the first model
later this year, together with international private investors
and partners.
Analysts said the new company would struggle to break into
the highly competitive smartphone market, which is dominated by
Google and Apple.
"The art is not to create one cool phone, the challenge is
to create a sustainable business. And when you have got all that
in place you have to bring your product to the market," said
John Strand, founder of Danish telecoms consultancy Strand
Consult.