BRIEF-SAMURAI&J PARTNERS unit to sell property
* Says its unit to sell a Tokyo-based property and proceeds to be used for business operation fund
April 24 Nokia Oyj
* Notification under chapter 9, section 10 of the Finnish securities market act: holdings of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%
* On April 22, 2015 the holdings of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Nokia, through its controlled undertakings, comprising of both shares and financial instruments, amounted to a total of 215 785 401 shares, corresponding to approximately 5.87% of shares and votes Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
* Says its unit to sell a Tokyo-based property and proceeds to be used for business operation fund
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating of Indonesia's largest independent tower operator, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo) at 'BBB-'. Simultaneously, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has also affirmed the National Long-Term Rating and national senior unsecured rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is