April 24 Nokia Oyj

* Notification under chapter 9, section 10 of the Finnish securities market act: holdings of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

* On April 22, 2015 the holdings of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Nokia, through its controlled undertakings, comprising of both shares and financial instruments, amounted to a total of 215 785 401 shares, corresponding to approximately 5.87% of shares and votes Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)