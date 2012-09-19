Pressure on Nokia NOK1V.HE chief executive Stephen Elop has increased after the company's flagship smartphone launch was overshadowed by the new iPhone.

Following are the key assets of the company:

PATENTS

Back in 1989, Motorola forced Nokia to pay more than $10 million to settle a patent infringement claim, one reason Nokia has ensured that the 45 billion euros invested since then in mobile research and development has been protected by patents.

Before that, the conglomerate making a range of goods from rubber boots to televisions, had protected more innovations at its toilet paper business than at its cellphone unit.

Based on a Nortel patent sale and Google's acquisition of Motorola Mobility some investors and analysts say Nokia's patent portfolio alone merits a share price higher than the current 2.20 euros.

However, since those deals the patent market has cooled and industry experts say fair value of patents in large portfolios is $100,000 to $200,000, pricing Nokia's portfolio at up to 0.50 euros per share.

NOKIA SIEMENS NETWORKS

The telecom network gear maker, a 50:50 venture with Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE), is an asset both parents are seeking to dispose.

However, any deal is not likely in the short term as the venture will be in the midst of a massive restructuring programme until mid-2013, which will include cutting every fourth job.

Analysts say Nokia Siemens stake could be worth 1-2 billion euros, equivalent to up to 0.50 euros per share.

NAVTEQ

Nokia owns the world's largest digital mapping business Navteq, which Nokia says is worth close to 1 euro per share in its books.

The company has always said it sees the mapping unit - built from the 2008 $8.1 billion acquisition of Navteq - as a key asset for its future. It is also the only strong card Nokia holds in an otherwise one-sided Microsoft partnership. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Anna Willard)