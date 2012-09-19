* Flagship launch problems build pressure on Elop
* Holiday phone sales crucial for success
* Market dominated by Apple and Samsung
By Tarmo Virki and Harro Ten Wolde
HELSINKI/FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Stephen Elop only
has a few months to show he can turn Nokia around if
he is to survive but the new smartphone is unlikely to woo
customers back from Apple and Samsung.
Investors and analysts say the chief executive has until
early 2013 to prove he made the right choice by partnering with
Microsoft Windows or his future at the loss-making company will
be called into question.
Nokia still sells almost a million phones a day but analysts
are pessimistic on the outlook, predicting Lumia 920 will lose
out to Apple's iPhone 5 at the top end of the
smartphone market in the 2012 holiday season.
"Elop has not been able to attract customers and that is
what counts. You can say that he has not had enough time, but he
has been there for two years. Time is up," said Magnus Rehle,
senior partner in Greenwich Consulting, which advises large
telecoms companies.
The moment of truth for Elop's strategy shift came in early
September when Nokia launched its first models using new Windows
Phone 8 software.
Elop promised to wow with new models, but the Lumia 920
turned out to be an upgrade of a previous model, and Nokia
shares fell sharply during the launch event, losing a quarter of
their value in two sessions.
They have since recovered to trade at 2.20 euros, helped by
the global stock market recovery but are sill below the
pre-launch level.
A strong holiday season could help Elop survive but
investors and analysts doubt this will happen.
"The Christmas season is a lost cause . For Nokia, if there
is any chance, it will be Spring," said Juha Varis, who holds
Nokia shares as part of the Danske Invest Finnish Equity Fund.
"The beginning of next year may be the final judgement. I
think that maybe the end of the first quarter is the marking
point."
BRAVE
Nokia was already having a difficult time when the Canadian
took control of the former market leader in September 2010.
Its share of the smartphone segment had dropped to 33
percent from 39 percent two years earlier and some analysts say
a bold approach was needed.
Elop shocked investors by dumping the company's own Symbian
software and betting on unproven software from his former
employer Microsoft in February 2011. He promised a
two-year transition and a longer term operating profit margin of
at least 10 percent.
"He has been making some brave decisions and courage is
something this company has lacked for a long time before Elop
joined," said Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies.
"His starting point was really weak and it's hard to say
someone else would have done a better job."
But he also said Elop has until the end of the first or
second quarter of 2013 to show his strategy can work.
So far he has been unable to halt the decline. The share of
the smartphone market had fallen to 6 percent in the second
quarter of this year, according to research firm Canalys.
Nokia has reported operating losses of 3 billion euros in
the last 18 months, closed sites around the world including the
Finnish factory in Salo that was the hub of its 1990s success,
cut tens of thousands of jobs and revamped top management.
Investors who held on to their shares have seen the value of
their holdings shrinking by more than 70 percent since the
Microsoft strategy was unveiled.
BATTLE WITH APPLE
Nokia was caught using a video and photos shot with
professional cameras to advertise the capabilities of the new
Lumia 920 model, highlighting the contrast with Apple's
slick launch of the new iPhone 5.
Elop needs strong sales this holiday season to prove his
strategy has worked but analysts expect shoppers to opt for the
sleeker iPhone or Samsung Galaxy range.
Apple reached more than 2 million orders for the new iPhone
5 during the first 24 hours, with demand exceeding supply. Nokia
is expected to sell less than 4 million of its Windows Phones in
total this quarter while Samsung has sold 20 million Galaxy S3
phones in three months.
"It will certainly be an iPhone Christmas," said Gartner
analyst Carolina Milanesi.
Some shareholders are holding out for a long-term recovery
by the company, which has a history of reinventing itself. It
faced bankruptcy in the 1990s before it shifted to cellphones
from toilet paper and rubber boots.
Nokia still sold 6 million smartphones using its old Symbian
software in the quarter to end-June, more than the 4 million
sales in Windows phones, even though it has launched only one
Symbian handset in the last 12 months.
"Nokia remains a long position in our portfolio," said
Anders Tandberg-Johansen, global head of tech/telecom at
Norwegian fund manager DNB Asset Management.
"Lumia-based revenues should increase from Q1-Q2 next year,"
Tandberg-Johansen said, adding that Nokia's patent portfolio
alone merits a higher share price.
Nokia's current share price also offers opportunity for
anyone believing Microsoft could become the third force,
alongside Apple and Google, on the smartphone market.
Microsoft will roll out Windows Phone-like tile-based start
screens also to all PCs and tablets with Windows 8 launch - a
move which could make different-looking mobile platform more
accessible to consumers over coming years.
ANDROID SOLUTION
But this might be too late for Elop and his strategy.
Financial analysts expect Nokia's troubles to continue.
Average market expectations are for a 0.02 euro loss per share,
but Thomson Reuters StarMine, which gives more weight to
estimates from the most historically accurate analysts, is
expecting Nokia to post a 2013 loss of 0.06 euro per share.
Although still more than 1 euro per share, Nokia's cash
reserves of 4.2 billion euros are set to dwindle and all major
ratings agencies have cut their rating on Nokia debt to junk
For those shareholders holding out for a longer-term
improvement at Nokia, several analysts suggest a switch in
strategy towards the cheaper end of the smartphone market.
Greenwich's Rehle said Nokia should focus on rolling out
smartphones running on Google's Android software for
millions of consumers in emerging markets who often still prefer
Nokia's brand.
Android models cost under $100 while the cheapest Windows
Phone costs around $200.
Danske's Varis also said this could be a wise tactic for
Nokia but focussing on Android instead would mean admitting
defeat for Elop's Microsoft strategy.
"He's totally a Microsoft guy, so it is natural that he
would have to step down then," he said.