HELSINKI Nov 18 Finland's Nokia
announced a brand-licensed tablet computer which runs on
Google's Android platform, just six month after the
company sold its ailing phones and devices business to Microsoft
for over $7 billion.
Nokia said the manufacturing, distribution and sales of the
N1 tablet will be handled by Taiwan's Foxconn.
Sebastian Nystrom, the head of products at Nokia's
Technologies unit, said the company was looking to follow up
with more devices in the future.
The tablet, which sports Nokia's own interface, is planned
to be in stores in China in the first quarter of next year for
an estimated price of $249 before taxes with sales to expand to
other markets after that.
After the 5.6 billion-euro deal with Microsoft, Nokia was
left with its network equipment and services business plus its
smaller HERE mapping and navigation business and Technologies
unit, which manages licensing payments on its patents and
conducts research and development.
Last week Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said the company was
looking into ways to bring its brand back into the consumer
market through licensing deals with electronic product makers.
