By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI Nov 18 Finland's Nokia
launched a new brand-licensed tablet computer on Tuesday which
is designed to rival Apple's iPad Mini, just six months
after the company sold its ailing phones and devices business to
Microsoft for over $7 billion.
Nokia, a name which was once synonymous with mobile phones
until first Apple and then Samsung Electronics
eclipsed the Finnish company with the advent of smart phones,
said the manufacturing, distribution and sales of the new N1
tablet, will be handled under licence by Taiwan's Foxconn
.
The aluminium-cased N1, which runs on Google's
Android Lollipop operating software but features Nokia's new Z
Launcher intelligent home screen interface, is due to be in
stores in China in the first quarter of next year for an
estimated price of $249 before taxes, with sales to other
markets to follow.
Sebastian Nystrom, the head of products at Nokia's
Technologies unit, said the company was looking to follow up
with more devices and will also look into eventually returning
to the smartphones business by brand-licensing.
"With the agreement with Microsoft, as is customary, we have
this transition and we can't do smartphones ... We have a time
limit. In 2016 we can again enter that business," Nystrom told
Reuters.
"It would be crazy not to look at that opportunity. Of
course we will look at it."
Microsoft last week dropped the Nokia name on its latest
Lumia 535 smartphone, which runs on its Windows Phone 8
operating system, but still uses the brand for more basic
phones.
After the Microsoft sale Nokia was left with its core
network equipment and services business plus its smaller HERE
mapping and navigation unit and Nokia Technologies, which
manages the licensing of its portfolio of patents and develops
new products such as the N1 and the Z Launcher.
Asked about rumours that Nokia was looking to re-enter the
handset market, Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said last week he
was looking into ways to bring the brand back into the consumer
market through licensing deals.
