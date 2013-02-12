BRIEF-Changjiang Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
HELSINKI Feb 12 Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia has sold two properties in the city of Oulu for 30.5 million euros ($40.8 million) as part of its disposal plan.
Property leasing and business services company Technopolis said on Tuesday that it had bought the two properties.
Nokia, which has been trying to improve its finances through job cuts and other measures, is also looking to sell non-core assets. ($1 = 0.7474 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by David Goodman)
