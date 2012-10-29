HELSINKI Oct 29 Verizon Wireless will
begin selling Nokia's new Lumia smartphones this
autumn, helping the Finnish company to fight back against Apple
and Samsung in the United States
The Nokia Lumia 822, which will run on Microsoft's
Windows Phone 8 software, will include an 8 megapixel camera and
allow for wireless charging, Nokia said on Monday. No details on
pricing or exact sale dates were available.
AT&T will start selling Nokia's high-end Lumia 820 and
920 phones in early November.
Once the world's biggest mobile phone maker, the Finnish
company has fallen far behind in the lucrative smartphone
market, where Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy models
dominate. The new Lumia line is key to Nokia's hopes for
recovery.
With its cash reserves falling, analysts have said that
Nokia needs to show a turnaround in the next several months if
it is to survive.
Microsoft is due to unveil its Windows Phone 8 software
later on Monday.