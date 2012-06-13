By Georgina Prodhan
| LONDON, June 13
LONDON, June 13 Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia
is in talks with private equity group EQT to sell its
luxury handset subsidiary Vertu for around 200 million euros
($249 million), sources familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
One of the sources, who declined to be named because talks
were still in progress, said a deal could come as early as this
week but there was still a chance it could fall through due to
the difficulty of carving the unit out of Nokia.
Vertu makes some of the world's most expensive mobile
phones, often featuring crystal displays and sapphire keys. The
phones can cost more than 200,000 pounds ($310,900) due to
previous metal components, although they are not the most
technologically advanced phones.
Permira, another private equity group, had previously been
in talks to buy Vertu but did not make an offer, according to
sources.
Nokia, once the world's leading mobile phone company but is
now struggling with falling market share, has said it plans to
sell "non-core assets".
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
($1 = 0.6432 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Simon Meads; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)