HELSINKI, July 29 Finland's Nokia,
once the world's largest phone maker, has unveiled a spherical
camera designed for making 3D movies and games that can be
watched and played with virtual reality headsets.
The device, showcased at an event in Los Angeles, takes
video and audio in 360 degrees with eight sensors and
microphones, and is the first from Nokia's digital media
solutions business -- one of its new focuses for future growth.
Nokia is going through restructuring after selling its
mobile phone business to Microsoft last year and
following that up with a proposed 15.6 billion euro ($17.2
billion) acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent, which is set
to boost its main network equipment business.
"We expect that virtual reality experiences will soon
radically enhance the way people communicate and connect to
stories, entertainment, world events and each other," Nokia
executive Ramzi Haidamus said in a statement.
In May, GoPro introduced a similar system using 16
cameras and Google's software, while several other
technology companies such as Facebook and Samsung
have announced different plans to enter the virtual
reality market.
Nokia is also planning to come back to the phone business by
designing and licensing handsets once its deal with Microsoft
allows it to do that late next year.
The company, due to report quarterly results on Thursday, is
also looking to sell its navigation business HERE.
($1 = 0.9059 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)