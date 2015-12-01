HELSINKI Dec 1 Finland's Nokia on
Tuesday said it will price its virtual reality camera at $60,000
and begin its shipments in the first quarter of next year.
Launched initially in July, the spherical camera features
eight sensors and microphones and it is designed for making 3D
movies and games that can be watched and played with virtual
reality headsets.
Once the world's largest mobile phone maker, Nokia is now
focused on making telecom network equipment. It is also planning
to come back to the phone business by designing and licensing
handsets next year.
