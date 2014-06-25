PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 25
April 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HELSINKI, June 25 Finnish telecommunications gear maker Nokia said on Wednesday that it had won a big order from Zain to modernise and expand the operator's network in Saudi Arabia.
The deal includes 2G, 3G and 4G technologies, Nokia said in a statement. It called the deal "large" but did not give the value of the contract. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
April 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Push for more device firepower drives chip demand-analysts (Adds milestone, background)