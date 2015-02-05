HELSINKI Feb 5 Finnish winter tyre specialist
Nokian Renkaat on Thursday reported its
fourth-quarter profits fell less than expected and proposed an
annual dividend above the market consensus.
The company posted a fourth-quarter operating profit of 77.5
million euros ($88 million), compared to 93.2 million a year ago
and 72.9 million euros expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
It proposed an annual dividend of 1.45 euros per share,
unchanged from a year ago and ahead of the market view of 1.34
euros.
Nokian said it expected its sales and profit, with stable
exchange rates, to decline slightly this year, and that its
first-quarter profit would fall clearly year-on-year due to the
delayed start of winter tyre sales in Russia.
($1 = 0.8816 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Sunil Nair)