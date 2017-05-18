HELSINKI May 18 Finland's financial watchdog
wants the police to investigate tyre maker Nokian Tyres
, the National Bureau of Investigations said on
Thursday.
The Financial Supervisory Authority has asked the bureau to
investigate whether Nokian misused insider information or
breached disclosure laws, Inspector Erkki Rossi told Reuters by
telephone.
He said the bureau would appoint a person to decide whether
to launch the requested investigation.
Last year, Nokian admitted it had supplied special high
quality tyres for tests by motoring journalists, leading to
stronger test scores that helped garner good publicity.
Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat later reported that some
members of the company's management team had sold options before
it went public about the specially-designed tyres. Shares in the
company fell after the news.
Nokian Tyres was not available for immediate comment.
