HELSINKI Aug 7 Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Tyres on Friday cut its full-year profit forecast due to poor demand in its key market Russia, and said it plans job cuts at its Finnish tyre factory.

Nokian said it expects its 2015 operating profit to be in the range of 270-295 million euros ($295-$322 million), down from 309 million euros last year. It previously had forecast a slightly falling profit.

The company, which has its main tyre factory in Russia, said it plans to slash output at its smaller plant in Finland and looks to cut up to 150 jobs from the operation. ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)