New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
HELSINKI May 3 Finland's Nokian Tyres said on Wednesday it had decided to build a new factory in the United States to boost growth outside Europe, while it reported rising quarterly profits on the back of growing sales in Russia.
Nokian, which currently has a large plant in Russia and a smaller one in Finland, said the new greenfield plant with an annual capacity of 4 million tyres will be in Dayton, Tennessee.
The total investment is about $360 million and the construction is scheduled to begin in early 2018.
($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.