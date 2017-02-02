MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 29
DUBAI, May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 2 Finnish tyre maker Nokian reported a rise in fourth quarter operating profit of 14.4 percent led by improved results in the Russian market:
* Q4 net sales rose 9 percent to 460 million euros, beating Reuters estimates of 442 million euros
* Q4 operating result was 108.5 million euros, topping a Reuters forecast of 104 million euros
* The company proposes an increased dividend of 1.53 euro, slightly below Reuters expectations of 1.54 euro
* CEO Andrei Pantioukhov said fourth quarter results exceeded the company's expectations
* Pantioukhov said the Russian market had had the biggest positive impact on sales and anticipates moderate growth there in 2017
* CEO said due to increased raw material costs, which he expects to grow by 15-20 percent in 2017, the company had already started increasing product prices
* The company expects growth in overall net sales and operating profit of at least 5 percent in 2017
(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; editing by Jason Neely)
DUBAI, May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: