Feb 2 Finnish tyre maker Nokian reported a rise in fourth quarter operating profit of 14.4 percent led by improved results in the Russian market:

* Q4 net sales rose 9 percent to 460 million euros, beating Reuters estimates of 442 million euros

* Q4 operating result was 108.5 million euros, topping a Reuters forecast of 104 million euros

* The company proposes an increased dividend of 1.53 euro, slightly below Reuters expectations of 1.54 euro

* CEO Andrei Pantioukhov said fourth quarter results exceeded the company's expectations

* Pantioukhov said the Russian market had had the biggest positive impact on sales and anticipates moderate growth there in 2017

* CEO said due to increased raw material costs, which he expects to grow by 15-20 percent in 2017, the company had already started increasing product prices

* The company expects growth in overall net sales and operating profit of at least 5 percent in 2017

