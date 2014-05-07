* Q1 EBIT falls 10 pct

* Repeats sees sales and EBIT down in 2014

* Shares rise 4 percent (Releads, adds shares, analyst)

HELSINKI, May 7 Finland's Nokian Tyres Plc reported an expected fall in quarterly profits due to problems in its key Russian market, but pointed to recovering demand in Europe, helping to send its shares higher.

Nokian, which makes about a third of its sales in Russia and runs a large factory there, last month cut its full-year profit guidance as a weak rouble reduced its euro-denominated sales in the country.

On Wednesday it reiterated it expected a fall in its 2014 sales and operating profit, but investors concentrated on the company's improving sales in Europe, sending its shares 4 percent higher to 29.23 euros by 0930 GMT.

Quarterly sales in the Nordic countries were up 11 percent, with bigger gains elsewhere in western Europe.

"Other than the Russian rouble, this was a good result. Western markets are doing very well, and investors reward that," Pareto Securities analyst Lauri Lappalainen said.

The company said demand for replacement tyres was expected to grow in the Nordic region, central Europe and North America this year.

Nokian said its Russian sales in the quarter were down 20 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to the weakened rouble.

It said it expected Russian tyre demand to be flat at best this year, but it remained confident about growth prospects in the vast market and said it gained market share in all key areas.

"Despite tougher times and present headwinds we remain confident that also Russia, as many times before, will kick back to healthy growth in due course," Chief Executive Kim Gran said in a statement.

The company's first-quarter operating profit fell to 68 million euros ($95 million) from 76 million euros a year earlier, meeting expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.7177 euros) (Reporting By Sakari Suoninen and Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)