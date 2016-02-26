HELSINKI Feb 26 Finland's Nokian Tyres
said on Friday that it had supplied special high
quality tyres for tests by motoring journalists until last year,
leading to stronger test scores that helped to garner good
publicity.
"The tyres were made especially for the tests and had better
features than the commercially available models. Our guidelines
now prohibit such actions, and I can ensure, that use of custom
tyres ended last year," Nokian Tyres' Chief Executive Ari
Lehtoranta told Reuters.
Shares in the company fell by nearly 10 percent at one point
on Friday after financial newspaper Kauppalehti reported that
the company had manipulated tyre tests. They were 6.6 percent
lower at 1440 GMT.
The motor industry is particularly sensitive to accusations
of test manipulation after carmaker Volkswagen last
year admitted installing illegal software to conceal the true
level of emissions of its diesel vehicles.
Citing internal emails and company sources, Kauppalehti said
that for the past decade Nokian Tyres had systematically
provided car magazines and other media testing its tyres with
better quality tyres than its standard models to increase grip
and performance in tests.
The report followed an interview Lehtoranta gave to
Kauppalehti on Wednesday, in which he said custom-made tyres had
been used in media tests.
Nokian Tyres, which makes tyres for major car manufacturers
for passenger cars, vans and trucks, has flagged its strong test
results extensively in its marketing and advertising.
"We are not expecting this to affect our sales, but we have
to live with the fact that this harms our brand," Lehtoranta
said on Friday.
Nokian Tyres apologized for its actions in a press release
on Friday afternoon, and said the company regrets the mistakes
it made in the past.
"The market reaction makes sense," said Sauli Vilen, analyst
at Inderes Equity Research.
"Their brand and technological expertise are now being
questioned, and possible legal actions only add to the
uncertainty."
