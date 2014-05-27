BRIEF-MHP S.A. announces invitation to purchase notes for cash
MHP S.A. announces invitation to purchase notes for cash
HELSINKI May 27 Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat has appointed Ari Lehtoranta, from lift firm Kone, to replace long-serving Kim Gran as chief executive, the company said on Tuesday.
Gran, who has helped the company to expand in Russia and grow into one of Finland's largest companies, will retire at the end of September, Nokian said.
Lehtoranta, 51, currently works as Kone's executive vice-president for Central and North Europe. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)
SHANGHAI, April 18 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will start testing hydrogen fuel-cell cars in China from October, part of an effort to determine the feasibility of selling its Mirai hydrogen electric passenger car in the market.