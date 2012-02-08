* Says visibility for H1 good

HELSINKI, Feb 8 Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat said rising sales and falling raw material costs would boost its full-year operating profit, sending the company's shares up 8.2 percent.

The company also forecast strong demand for its tyres in all of its core markets in 2012.

"The visibility to the first half of 2012 sales and results is good," Chief Executive Kim Gran said in a statement.

Fourth-quarter sales grew around 4 percent to 489.7 million euros ($648.5 million), beating all estimates in a Reuters poll. Sales in its biggest market, Russia, grew by 53.3 percent, and the company said it expected demand for tyres to continue to show healthy growth.

Quarterly operating profit rose 30 percent to 119.1 million euros, missing the market's average forecast, due in part to higher raw material costs. The company said such costs were now levelling off.

At 1125 GMT Nokian Renkaat's share price was at a seven-month high of 32.02 euros. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter and Will Waterman)