(Corrects fifth paragraph to show fixed costs were seen declining, not raw material prices)

* Q1 operating profit 105 mln euros, vs 92.7 mln in poll

* Q1 sales 384 mln euros, up 33 pct

* Sees 2012 sales, op. profit to increase

HELSINKI, May 9 Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit thanks to strong growth in Russia, and said it expected full-year profit and sales to increase.

First-quarter operating profit rose 45 percent to 105 million euros ($136.5 million), compared with a forecast for 92.7 million in a Reuters analyst poll.

Sales grew 33 percent to 384 million euros, against a forecast for 369 million. Sales in Russia rose 67 percent to 171.5 million euros.

"We got a flying start also for 2012 as both sales and production output improved clearly. Sales improved in all our markets with growth in Russia again outshining other areas," chief executive Kim Gran said on Wednesday.

The company reiterated it saw rising sales and falling fixed costs boosting its full-year operating profit. ($1 = 0.7695 euro) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)