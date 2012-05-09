* Q1 operating profit 105 mln euros, vs 92.7 mln in poll
* Sees 2012 sales, op. profit increasing
* Shares rise some 2 pct
By Terhi Kinnunen
HELSINKI, May 9 Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian
Renkaat reported a bigger-than-expected rise in
quarterly profit thanks to strong growth in Russia and said it
expected full-year profit and sales to increase.
The Finnish firm has in the past seven years increased
production in Russia where production is cheaper than in Finland
and focused on more profitable winter tyres, helping it to
outperform its peers.
"We got a flying start also for 2012 as both sales and
production output improved clearly. Sales improved in all our
markets with growth in Russia again outshining other areas,"
chief executive Kim Gran said on Wednesday.
First-quarter operating profit rose 45 percent to 105
million euros ($136.5 million), compared with a forecast for
92.7 million in a Reuters analyst poll.
Sales grew 33 percent to 384 million euros, against a
forecast for 369 million. Sales in Russia rose 67 percent to
171.5 million euros.
The company reiterated it saw rising sales and falling fixed
costs boosting its full-year operating profit, but added high
winter tyre stocks in Central Europe were causing some
uncertainty over the second half of the year.
"Q1 numbers were very strong and somewhat over the
consensus," said Swedbank analyst Tomi Tiilola, adding that the
comments on Central European stocks raised questions over
whether all the new production coming online could be absorbed.
Nokian Renkaat is building a new plant in Vsevolozhsk,
Russia, next to its old plant, and its annual production
capacity in Russia is estimated to increase to 14 million tyres
this year from 11 million. The firm exports some 50 percent of
the tyres it makes in Russia.
Last month competitor Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and warned that it
would sell fewer tyres this year as it focuses on higher-margin
products.
Meanwhile Michelin said strong sales of specialty
tyres offset weaker demand in Europe.
Nokian Renkaat stock was 1.9 percent higher by 0733 GMT
after rising some 5 percent in early trading. In the past 12
months shares in Nokian Renkaat have risen around 7 percent,
while the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index has
fallen some 13 percent.
($1 = 0.7695 euro)
