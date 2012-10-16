* Q3 EBIT estimated at 85 mln euros vs market view of 104
mln
* High inventory adds to demand weakness
* Shares fall over 13 pct
(Recasts lead, adds analyst quotes, background, updates shares)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Oct 16 Finnish winter tyre specialist
Nokian Renkaat, hit by weak demand and inventory
overhang which depressed prices, warned its third-quarter profit
would miss expectations and gave notice that second-half
earnings would underperform last year's.
Shares in the company fell over 13 percent on Tuesday after
the company estimated operating profit in July-September fell to
85 million euros ($110.96 million) from 95 million a year
earlier.
That was 18 percent lower than the average analyst estimate
of 104 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
The firm is due to publish its official quarterly report on
Oct 30.
Sauli Vilen from Finnish equity research firm Inderes said
the warning was "fairly brutal" and would force analysts to
reconsider their forecasts for the rest of the year.
"The estimates for the fourth quarter will be cut quite
heavily as the difficulties in Central Europe remain," he said.
Analysts said winter tyre inventories at retailers and
manufacturers were high in Europe due to a mild winter in
2011-2012. As overall demand remained weak, companies lowered
prices aggressively.
"There has been a question mark whether the company could
offset weakness in Central Europe with its Russian business and
other operations. It appears it couldn't fully, and add to that
Europe has been even weaker than expected," said Swedbank
analyst Tomi Tiilola.
Nokian Renkaat last year made 28 percent of its sales in
Central and Eastern Europe and 38 percent from Nordics. Around
27 percent came from Russia and CIS countries, a region that has
become a strength for the company.
In Russia, the company has a factory producing 11 million
tyres annually as well its own tyre distribution chain. It is
also planning to build a new tyre plant in Vsevolozhsk, near St
Petersburg.
"The good thing about this warning was, there was nothing
Russia-related in it," Vilen said.
Nokian Renkaat said operating profit in the second half of
the year would miss the 215 million euros reported in the same
period a year earlier.
It reiterated its full-year sales and profit would be higher
than in 2011, citing strong growth in Russia.
($1 = 0.7730 euros)
(Editing by Ritsuko Ando and David Cowell)