* Nokian Renkaat expects 2014 profit fall
* Company had previously forecast annual growth
* Third of Nokian's 2013 sales came from Russia
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, April 3 Finnish tyre maker Nokian
Renkaat has cut its profit forecast for the third
time in eight months, in a sign that a weakening Russian economy
is starting to hit company earnings.
Nokian, which made about a third of its sales in Russia last
year, said on Thursday it expected sales and operating profit to
fall this year, compared with its February forecast for growth.
While a several firms such as sportswear group Adidas
, drugmaker Stada and Ski-Doo maker BRP
have warned of a hit from the slide in Russia's
currency, many have so far played down the impact on consumer
demand from the diplomatic crisis over its annexation of Crimea.
"This is the first Finnish company to admit that the
situation is hurting Russian consumers. Others have said the
market is OK," said Sauli Vilén, chief analyst at Inderes Equity
Research.
Finnish firms - such as builder YIT, department
store chain Stockmann and paint maker Tikkurila
- are heavily exposed to Russia and have so far said
business in local currency is holding up.
"The rouble has devalued, while interest rates are high,
which is having a direct impact on new car sales," Nokian chief
financial officer Anne Leskela told Reuters of the situation in
Russia.
She added car loans in Russia had been supported by
government subsidies, but these ended at the end of last year.
At 1055 GMT, Nokian shares were down 2.6 percent at 29.89
euros.
Analysts said the warning was not a big surprise. Nokian
stock has fallen 14 percent since the start of the year on fears
the sliding rouble and Western sanctions against Russia could
damage its business.
Nokian, whose main tyre factory is near St. Petersburg, did
not give any details on how much it expected sales and operating
profit to fall this year.
Vilén estimated its sales from Russia could fall around 25
percent due to the depreciation of the rouble and weak demand.
Russia's low level of car ownership compared with the rest
of Europe, its cold climate and bad roads make the vast country
a prime market for high-margin winter tyres - Nokian's strongest
market - and the company said it remained a big opportunity.
"This year will clearly be very challenging... But it
remains a big market and a great potential for us. It is just
rarely stable," Leskela said.
Nokian may also face tougher competition in Russia in the
future after Russian oil producer Rosneft bought a stake in
Pirelli, which is expected to boost the Italian tyre
maker's growth ambitions in the country.
