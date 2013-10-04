HELSINKI Oct 4 Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat cut its profit outlook for the full-year due to lower Russian market demand and a weaker rouble exchange rate.

The company on Friday said it now expects its 2013 sales and operating profit to show "some decline" compared to its previous forecast for "flat or some growth."

Nokian Renkaat has a large tyre factory in Russia. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)