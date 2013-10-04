BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
HELSINKI Oct 4 Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat cut its profit outlook for the full-year due to lower Russian market demand and a weaker rouble exchange rate.
The company on Friday said it now expects its 2013 sales and operating profit to show "some decline" compared to its previous forecast for "flat or some growth."
Nokian Renkaat has a large tyre factory in Russia. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.