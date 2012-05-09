(Corrects third paragraph to show fixed costs were seen
HELSINKI May 9 Finnish winter tyre specialist
Nokian Renkaat reported a bigger-than-expected rise
in first-quarter profits thanks to strong sales growth in
Russia.
January-March operating profit rose 45 percent to 105
million euros ($136.5 million) beating an average forecast of
92.7 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.
The company repeated it expects rising sales and falling
fixed costs to boost its full-year operating profit.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
