(Corrects third paragraph to show fixed costs were seen declining, not raw material prices)

HELSINKI May 9 Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter profits thanks to strong sales growth in Russia.

January-March operating profit rose 45 percent to 105 million euros ($136.5 million) beating an average forecast of 92.7 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

The company repeated it expects rising sales and falling fixed costs to boost its full-year operating profit. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)