HELSINKI, April 3 Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat on Thursday cut its 2014 profit outlook on weakened demand in its core Russian market.

The company, which has its main tyre factory in Russia, said that group sales and operating profit are now expected to fall this year, compared with its previous forecast of annual growth.

"The clearly devalued rouble has hurt the Russian economy and the purchasing power of Russian consumers, thus weakening tyre demand and Nokian Tyres' sales in Russia," it said in a statement. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)