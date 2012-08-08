* Q2 operating profit 113 mln euros vs forecast 123 mln

* Says winter tyre sales may be pushed back to Q4

* Plans to decide on third plant "fairly soon"

* Shares close 5.1 pct lower (Recasts lead, adds CEO, analyst quotes, updates shares)

By Terhi Kinnunen

HELSINKI, Aug 8 Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat warned it could delay plans to build a third plant if the economy weakens, after it reported quarterly results below forecasts.

The winter tyre specialist - which makes roughly half of its sales in Russia - is considering building a plant to serve Central European markets where it sees growth potential.

"We need it at some point, in a couple of years," Chief Executive Kim Gran told Reuters on Wednesday, adding the decision was expected soon. However, if the global economy deteriorates, that would delay it, he said.

Gran said Serbia was one of the countries it had been looking at for the new plant but there were also other options. It will not build a new plant in Russia.

Nokian Renkaat has two plants, a small one in the Finnish town of Nokia and a large factory in Vsevolozhsk, near St Petersburg, where it is ramping up production.

Second-quarter operating profit rose 21 percent to 113 million euros ($140 million), below an average forecast of 123 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

Sales at 414 million euros, up 22 percent year-on-year, also missed the average forecast.

Swedbank analyst Tomi Tiilola said investors had expected declining raw material prices and good product mix would boost Nokian Renkaat's results more.

The company said it sold fewer higher-margin tyres for s ports utility vehicles compared with the previous quarter.

Nokian Renkaat also warned that sales to distributors of more expensive and more profitable winter tyres could be delayed to the fourth quarter in Central Europe because they still have unsold tyres from last winter in their warehouses.

Shares which had risen more than 30 percent over the past year on expectations of strong growth in Russia, closed 5.1 percent lower 31.01 euros.

"The share fall is a combination of results, profitability slightly missing the consensus and the firm's modest cautiousness about the second half," Tiilola said.

The company reiterated its outlook that sales and full-year operating profit would grow in 2012.

Gran said the company estimated it would produce 16.5 million tyres this year, up from 13.8 million in 2011.

"That is still quite healthy growth," he said. ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Erica Billingham)