(Corrects percentage figure in second paragraph to 21, from
32.)
HELSINKI Aug 8 Finnish winter tyre specialist
Nokian Renkaat reported a smaller-than-expected rise
in second-quarter profit and said Europe's economic uncertainty
was discouraging customers from stocking up on tyres.
April-June operating profit rose 21 percent to 113 million
euros ($140 million), below an average forecast of 123 million
euros in a Reuters analyst poll.
The company said distributors who sell its tyres were opting
to carry low stock because of the economic uncertainty. But it
said business in Russia was comparatively healthy, and
reiterated its outlook for sales and full-year operating profit
will grow in 2012.
($1 = 0.8052 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Ryan Woo)