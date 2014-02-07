HELSINKI Feb 6 Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian
Renkaat proposed a smaller-than-expected annual
dividend after a fall in fourth-quarter operating profit due to
weak car sales in Russia.
The company's fourth-quarter operating profit fell to 93
million euros ($126 million) from 112 million a year earlier,
below an average forecast of 105 million euros in a Reuters
poll. The result included a one-off loss of 8 million euros.
It proposed an annual dividend of 1.45 euros per share,
unchanged from a year earlier, while the market expected 1.63
euros.
Nokian said net sales and operating profit will likely grow
in 2014, but that it saw a "slow start" in the first quarter.($1
= 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)