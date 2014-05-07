(Repeats with no chances to text)
HELSINKI May 7 Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian
Renkaat reported a falling first-quarter operating
profit due to weak sales in Russia and in line with analysts
expectations.
The company's first-quarter operating profit fell to 68
million euros ($95 million) from 76 million a year earlier, and
met expectations in a Reuters poll.
Nokian, which makes about a third of its sales in Russia,
last month cut its profit outlook for the full-year due to
weakened consumer demand in the country amid the Ukraine crisis.
On Wednesday, it repeated the updated guidance, saying it
expected sales and operating profit to fall this year from 2013.
($1 = 0.7177 Euros)
