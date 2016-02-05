UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
HELSINKI Feb 5 Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Tyres on Friday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits as strong sales in Europe and lower raw material costs offset weak demand from Russia.
Nokian's fourth-quarter operating profit increased 22 percent from a year ago to about 95 million euros ($106 million), topping analysts' average expectation of 81 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The company proposed an annual dividend of 1.50 euros, also ahead of the market consensus, and said it expected its sales and operating profit this year to be flat from 2015. ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.