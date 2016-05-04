HELSINKI May 4 Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres
reported on Wednesday its first-quarter operating
profit increased by 5 percent, roughly in line with
expectations, as low raw material costs compensated weaker
demand in Russia and North America.
The company reiterated its full-year guidance of flat sales
and profits, but warned that second-quarter will be weaker than
a year earlier.
Operating profit in the quarter was 50.5 million euros
($58.0 million) compared to analysts' average expectation of
49.2 million in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.8708 euros)
